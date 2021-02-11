New Mexico Artisan Market returning to Sawmill Market

"Every single guest that comes into the market needs to come in through our main entrance where we do contact tracing and temperature checks," Montoya said. "At that point, everyone can come into the market, but we're still limited to 25%."

The artisan market will be open each Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from February 12 through June 27.

"Opening this up right on the Valentine's Day weekend, it gives everybody the opportunity to come buy some great gifts from local artists to really help out the artist community that really had a hard time and is still having a hard time," Montoya said. "We really hope everyone will come out and support them."