New Mexico Artisan Market returning to Sawmill Market

Brett Lunas
Updated: February 11, 2021 06:32 PM
Created: February 11, 2021 02:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Sawmill Market is bringing back the New Mexico Artisan Market.
The market, which has been shut down since Christmastime, will feature hand-picked artists from across the state who have creating everything from jewelry to pottery.
"It really was demand from the public," said Mark Montoya, general manger of Sawmill Market. "Every weekend, we were having calls when is the artisan market coming back? Is it on? So we decided - we reached out to some of the artists and asked them if they would be interested and 100% they wanted to come back."
The market will have COVID-safe practices in place.
"Every single guest that comes into the market needs to come in through our main entrance where we do contact tracing and temperature checks," Montoya said. "At that point, everyone can come into the market, but we're still limited to 25%."
The artisan market will be open each Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from February 12 through June 27.
"Opening this up right on the Valentine's Day weekend, it gives everybody the opportunity to come buy some great gifts from local artists to really help out the artist community that really had a hard time and is still having a hard time," Montoya said. "We really hope everyone will come out and support them."
