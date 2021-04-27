New Mexico assigned nearly $19 billion in federal aid so far

The Associated Press
April 27, 2021
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A new estimate shows that successive rounds of federal economic relief since the outset of the coronavirus pandemic will deliver an estimated $18.9 billion in money and services to New Mexico.
The Legislature’s budget and accountability office published the estimate on Monday.
A broader analysis will be presented to lawmakers later this week.
The aid to one of the nation's poorest states dwarfs New Mexico’s annual general fund spending of $7.4 billion.
The tally of federal aid includes supplemental unemployment benefits, forgivable loans to businesses to support payroll, payments to healthcare providers, support channeled through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and more.
