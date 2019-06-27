New Mexico athletes win most medals at Senior Games | KOB 4
New Mexico athletes win most medals at Senior Games

KOB Web Staff
June 27, 2019 01:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico athletes won 681 medals at the 2019 National Senior games, which were held in Albuquerque.

New Mexico was followed by California and Florida in the medal count.

"New Mexico athletes had an incredible showing at the Games," stated Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. "Not only did we shatter the participation record, our own local athletes broke competition records and now are taking home the most medals." 

California finished the Senior Games with 645 medals, while Florida finished with 450 medals.

