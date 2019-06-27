New Mexico athletes win most medals at Senior Games
KOB Web Staff
June 27, 2019 01:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico athletes won 681 medals at the 2019 National Senior games, which were held in Albuquerque.
New Mexico was followed by California and Florida in the medal count.
"New Mexico athletes had an incredible showing at the Games," stated Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. "Not only did we shatter the participation record, our own local athletes broke competition records and now are taking home the most medals."
California finished the Senior Games with 645 medals, while Florida finished with 450 medals.
New Mexico athletes had an incredible showing at the #SeniorGames!— Mayor Tim Keller (@MayorKeller) June 27, 2019
We shattered participation records AND our local athletes are taking home more hardware than any other state! ??????
NM: 681 medals
CA: 645
FL: 450
TX: 426
Congrats to all the competitors!#RealSeniorMoments
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Created: June 27, 2019 01:08 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved