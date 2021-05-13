New Mexico Auditor Colón to run for state attorney general

The Associated Press
Created: May 13, 2021 07:06 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Auditor Brian Colón has announced his candidacy for the office of state attorney general.
The Democrat wants to follow in the footsteps of former law firm colleague and friend Hector Balderas, who is wrapping up his second term as New Mexico's top prosecutor and consumer advocate.
Colón became the first person Thursday to enter the race for the open seat.
The 51-year-old Colón said he sees this as an opportunity to “take the next step.”
He said his motivation is rooted in his experience growing up in New Mexico and his desire to serve his community and protect families.
Public safety would be among his priorities.
