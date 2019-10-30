New Mexico authorities seek help locating 2 missing brothers

Photo: Las Cruces Police Department|
Photo: Las Cruces Police Department|
The Associated Press
Updated: October 30, 2019 09:12 AM
Created: October 30, 2019 09:03 AM
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico authorities have asked the public for help locating two young brothers they say were taken from daycare by their father and hidden.
Las Cruces Police Department authorities say a nationwide arrest warrant was issued for 52-year-old Clarence Michael Ransom on charges of failure to register as a sex offender and non-compliance with a custodial agreement.
Authorities say 3-year-old Maverick Ransom and 4-year-old Orion Ransom were last seen Oct. 8 when their father picked them up from a Las Cruces daycare center.
Authorities say they have reason to believe the father traveled to Cuidad Juarez, Mexico the same day and returned to the United States the following day.
Authorities say the father does not pose a threat. Authorities ask anyone with information to call local law enforcement.
Missing Children: @LasCrucesPolice asks for help locating two young brothers, Maverick & Orion Ransom, who were last seen with their father. Anyone with information on their or their father’s whereabouts is asked to call police immediately. pic.twitter.com/bYEsaKIieb— Las Cruces Police (@LasCrucesPolice) October 30, 2019
(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)