New Mexico authorities to crack down on drunken drivers

Created: November 30, 2020 07:08 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities say they will be cracking down on drunken drivers throughout the month of December.
State police issued the warning this week, saying sobriety checkpoints will be set up around the state.
Officers also will be asking for driver's licenses, vehicle registration cards and proof of insurance at the checkpoints. They say it's an effort to reduce alcohol-related fatalities on New Mexico roadways.
State data shows there were 74 alcohol-related fatalities in the first 10 months of 2020. That's about half of what it was during the same period last year.
