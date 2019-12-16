New Mexico awarded $3.5M to help fight opioid crisis | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico awarded $3.5M to help fight opioid crisis

New Mexico awarded $3.5M to help fight opioid crisis

The Associated Press
Created: December 16, 2019 06:22 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Efforts to combat drugs and crime in New Mexico will get a boost from the federal government.

The U.S. Justice Department announced late last week that more than $3.8 million is being awarded to state courts as well as county and tribal programs.

Advertisement

Officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Mexico say the grants will support prevention, treatment and recovery programs as well as strengthen adult drug court and veterans treatment court programs.

With more than 130 people dying from opioid-related overdoses every day, the Justice Department says fighting addiction has become a national priority.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

State investigators say Roswell man defrauded his clients, used trust accounts as personal slush fund
State investigators say Roswell man defrauded his clients, used trust accounts as personal slush fund
4-year-old’s death raises questions
4-year-old’s death raises questions
Puppies abandoned near Socorro gas station
Puppies abandoned near Socorro gas station
FBI: UNM student from Saudi Arabia had kill list
FBI: UNM student from Saudi Arabia had kill list
City leaders respond to people's concerns over unsafe road
City leaders respond to people's concerns over unsafe road
Advertisement


State investigators say Roswell man defrauded his clients, used trust accounts as personal slush fund
State investigators say Roswell man defrauded his clients, used trust accounts as personal slush fund
APD steps up security measures near shopping centers
APD steps up security measures near shopping centers
New Mexico awarded $3.5M to help fight opioid crisis
New Mexico awarded $3.5M to help fight opioid crisis
Study: Albuquerque needs about 500 new homeless shelter beds
Study: Albuquerque needs about 500 new homeless shelter beds
4-year-old’s death raises questions
4-year-old’s death raises questions