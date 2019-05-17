New Mexico awards funding to schools to extend learning time | KOB 4
New Mexico awards funding to schools to extend learning time

Associated Press
May 18, 2019 09:45 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The Public Education Department says more than 101,000 New Mexico students will gain access to a variety of extended learning opportunities beyond the traditional school year starting this summer.
    
Public Education Secretary Karen Trujillo announced Friday funding approval and enrollment figures for two programs at the core of state reforms to improve student achievement.
    
A second program that extends the elementary school year by five weeks is expected include nearly 24,000 students, up from 18,000.
    
State legislators set aside enough money for 90,000 students to participate in that "K-5 Plus" program if school districts, teachers and parents are willing.
    
State lawmakers and education officials say low-income students consistently miss out on enriching educational activities, and that research demonstrates the effectiveness of more learning time with their year-round teachers.

