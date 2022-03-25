New Mexico base to be new training site for attack aircraft

AP
Updated: March 25, 2022 04:09 PM
Created: March 25, 2022 01:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich announced Friday that Kirtland Air Force Base will be the new location for training pilots and other crew members to operate a type of large attack planes flown by the Air Force Special Operations Command.
Sen. Heinrich said the establishment of the AC-130J training mission at Kirtland will involve up to 372 full-time Air Force personnel plus additional contract and maintenance support jobs.
Heinrich’s statement said seven AC-130Js will be assigned to Kirtland for the training mission, which an Air Force report, released by Heinrich’s office, said is part of a relocation from Hurlburt Field – an Air Force installation in Florida.
