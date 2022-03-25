New Mexico base to be new training site for attack aircraft | KOB 4

New Mexico base to be new training site for attack aircraft

New Mexico base to be new training site for attack aircraft

AP
Updated: March 25, 2022 04:09 PM
Created: March 25, 2022 01:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich announced Friday that Kirtland Air Force Base will be the new location for training pilots and other crew members to operate a type of large attack planes flown by the Air Force Special Operations Command. 

Sen. Heinrich said the establishment of the AC-130J training mission at Kirtland will involve up to 372 full-time Air Force personnel plus additional contract and maintenance support jobs.

Heinrich’s statement said seven AC-130Js will be assigned to Kirtland for the training mission, which an Air Force report, released by Heinrich’s office, said is part of a relocation from Hurlburt Field – an Air Force installation in Florida.


(Copyright 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

SWAT team called to former state lawmaker's home
SWAT team called to former state lawmaker's home
Former NMSP officer faces child porn charges
Former NMSP officer faces child porn charges
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 9 new deaths, 103 hospitalizations, 150 cases
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 9 new deaths, 103 hospitalizations, 150 cases
Crash, sinkhole closes University and Menaul intersection
Crash, sinkhole closes University and Menaul intersection
New Mexico base to be new training site for attack aircraft
New Mexico base to be new training site for attack aircraft