New-Mexico based energy bar company rebrands to reflect new business model

Taos Bakes has also launched a subscription box service that customers can have delivered once every one, two, three, four, or eight weeks.

Schiller said the subscription service has nearly tripled daily order volume.

“In the modern world you need to sell online,” Schiller said.

Taos Bakes products can be found in stores like Whole Foods, REI, and Natural Grocers.

The company operates out of a 10,000 square-foot facility in Questa, New Mexico and has about 30 employees.

