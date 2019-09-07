New-Mexico based energy bar company rebrands to reflect new business model | KOB 4
New-Mexico based energy bar company rebrands to reflect new business model

Justine Lopez
September 07, 2019 06:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—  A New Mexico-based energy bar company has rebranded to reflect their new business model.

Taos Bakes, formerly Taos Mountain Energy Bars, is expanding beyond just the energy bar market. CMO Jakob Schiller said the rebranded product can be enjoyed by more than just outdoor enthusiasts.

“It’s not just a product you only eat when you’re biking,” Schiller told Albuquerque Business First. “What they have done is create a product that not only tastes good but can be eaten at any time. We want parents to give to their kids to eat on bike rides and lawyers to eat at 2p.m. meetings.”

Taos Bakes has also launched a subscription box service that customers can have delivered once every one, two, three, four, or eight weeks.

Schiller said the subscription service has nearly tripled daily order volume.

“In the modern world you need to sell online,” Schiller said.

Taos Bakes products can be found in stores like Whole Foods, REI, and Natural Grocers.

The company operates out of a 10,000 square-foot facility in Questa, New Mexico and has about 30 employees.

To find out more about Taos Bakes, read this article in Albuquerque Business First.

Credits

Justine Lopez


Updated: September 07, 2019 06:43 PM
Created: September 07, 2019 04:54 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

