New Mexico becomes first state to elect all women of color to House delegation

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 04, 2020 09:03 AM
Created: November 04, 2020 07:46 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico is the first state to elect all women of color to the U.S. House.
Republican Yvette Herrell is the projected winner for New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District — she is expected to defeat Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, the Democratic incumbent. The race was watched nationally because Republicans had a chance to pick up a seat in the Democrat-controlled U.S. House. Herrell is a registered member of the Cherokee Nation.
In New Mexico's 1st Congressional District, Deb Haaland, one of the first Native American women to serve in Congress, is expected to defeat her Republican challenger, Michelle Garcia Holmes. Haaland, a Democrat, was first elected to Congress in 2016. She is from Laguna Pueblo.
Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez is projected to be the first woman to represent northern New Mexico in Congress. She is expected to defeat Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson in the race for New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District. Leger Fernandez is Hispanic.
Regardless of the turnout, any result would have ended in a historic Congressional delegation for the state. All six candidates are women of color.
