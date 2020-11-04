New Mexico becomes first state to elect all women of color to House delegation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico is the first state to elect all women of color to the U.S. House.

Republican Yvette Herrell is the projected winner for New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District — she is expected to defeat Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, the Democratic incumbent. The race was watched nationally because Republicans had a chance to pick up a seat in the Democrat-controlled U.S. House. Herrell is a registered member of the Cherokee Nation.