New Mexico begins lockdown as state looks to curb spread

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Created: November 16, 2020 10:51 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is starting its lockdown as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and hospital administrators look to curb COVID-19 infections.

Under the latest public health order taking effect Monday, people are being asked to stay at home and only essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies, big box retailers, hardware stores and other necessary operations will be open.

Universities say they're transitioning back to full online classes while many municipal government offices are closed to walk-in requests.

Also as a result of the restrictions, Virgin Galactic says its plans for the first space test flight from Spaceport America will be pushed back.

To see a full breakdown of the new public health order, click here.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

