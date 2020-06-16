New Mexico begins tribal outreach campaign amid coronavirus

Public service announcements will air on Native American radio stations and banners will be put up at water and food pick-up stations and testing areas. Fliers also will be distributed at each pueblo, tribe or nation in New Mexico, and posts will be made on social media.

The latest statewide data shows Native Americans account for more than 54% of all positive cases. State health officials say tribal communities are particularly vulnerable because they have higher rates of diabetes, asthma, cancer and hypertension.

New Mexico has 9,845 confirmed cases, and the death toll stands at 440. The 132 additional COVID-19 cases reported Monday by health officials include more than two dozen cases among state inmates at a prison in Otero County.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the new coronavirus can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. For most, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.