New Mexico bill allows testing to prevent fentanyl deaths

Morgan Lee
Created: February 15, 2022 10:02 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Legislature has passed a bill to legalize test strips that can detect the presence of the potent opiate fentanyl and potentially help avoid deadly overdoses.

A 32-3 vote Monday in the Senate sent the bill for final approval to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who supports the initiative.

The Democrat-sponsored bill from legislators in Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Los Alamos would lift restrictions on public access to devices that can test for drug impurities.

The bill also gives state health officials new authority to intervene and prevent the spread of diseases through intravenous drug use.


