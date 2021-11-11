New Mexico Blade Runners bring veterans together on the ice

Chase Golightly
Updated: November 11, 2021 10:12 PM
Created: November 11, 2021 09:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This Veterans Day at the Outpost Ice Arena, those who served gathered on the ice for a game of sled hockey.
"It's all about honoring veterans tonight and we have a number of veterans, some of whom are Wounded Warriors that have been injured in the military," said Thomas East, the Blade Runners team captain.
The Blade Runners are an all-inclusive team that anyone with mobility limitations or able-bodied people with knee, leg or hip injuries.
For more information on the Blade Runners and how to join, click here.
