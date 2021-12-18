New Mexico Bowl returns: UTEP vs. Fresno State

“I think this is our third time here and we hope we can change the trend cause we have lost the other two times,” said Servando Enriquez, UTEP fan.

“We have had a pretty good season, we were a little bumpy towards the end but we are looking up,” said James Rodriguez, Fresno State fan.

Up in the stands, the stadium wasn't as full as it has been in the past. This year, more than 16,000 fans came to cheer on their team. In 2019, they had nearly 19,000 fans filling the stands.

Fresno State won 31-24.