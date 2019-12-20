New Mexico Bowl to go second year without title sponsor

On top of the sponsor cancellation, attendance has been declining for four years straight. Last year was the fourth smallest crowd in its 14 year history with over 25,000 fans.

However, organizers said the exposure is making an impact.

"They never would've thought to come visit our beautiful state and now they have - and so that ripple effect is really important for us,” said James Hallinan, director of Media Relations for the New Mexico Bowl.

He said the weekend is a great way to showcase the Land of Enchantment.

"We've been hearing from their fans, ‘We would have never come to Albuquerque, New Mexico, but we already fell in love,’” he said.

Hallinan invites all New Mexicans to enjoy the party Saturday.

"We really want to fill the stadium up and show the world that New Mexico is a sports state and we embrace athletics."

Events start at 9 a.m. There will be food, music and local celebrities. To purchase tickets, click here.