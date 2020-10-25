New Mexico braces for incoming cold front

NMDOT crews will work on 12-hour shifts to clear and treat the roads with cinder and anti-ice mix to keep travelers safe.

"Well, we were supposed to be expecting some rain. We haven't gotten any in Las Vegas yet. We are getting it up in the Clayton area. We are expecting about 3 to 5 inches accumulation over the night," said Travis Martinez, District 4 NMDOT spokesperson.

In the East Mountains, residents made their finals trips to the store to grab supplies before they’re swept up in the multi-day storm.

Managers at Triangle Grocery near Cedar Crest said they were much busier compared to a normal Sunday.

"A lot of business that we've gotten. Groceries—tons of groceries—some meats, dairy, vegetables. Way more than our ordinary people would get,” said Renee Nuanez, a Triangle Grocery employee.

The employees called the rush “panic buying”.

"People have been coming in in droves today, getting stocked up for the coming storm,” said Tiffany Henderson, owner of Jerky Boy.

"We're just kind of getting a stockpile up, giving us a few days worth of food. Nothing too extreme,” said Del Wiedeman, an East Mountain resident.

Residents said their storm plans will likely look a lot similar to what they’ve already been doing during the pandemic.

"More of the same. Just staying inside. Social distance and all that,” said Joshua Gonzales, an East Mountain resident.

Residents who live further north said any form of precipitation in the state is welcome.

"That's good because we need the moisture now that because it's so dry," said Alfredo Armijo Jr., a Wagon Mound resident. "We haven't gotten any rain for the last thirty, thirty-eight days I think it is now."

A winter storm warning is currently in effect for most of the state.

I-25 at Raton Pass is closed due to road conditions.

Storm Watch