New Mexico breaks its record for most COVID-19 cases in a day | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico breaks its record for most COVID-19 cases in a day

New Mexico breaks its record for most COVID-19 cases in a day

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 07, 2022 06:44 PM
Created: January 07, 2022 03:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Friday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 14 additional COVID-19-related deaths and a single-day record of 4,246 COVID-19 cases. The previous daily record was 3,675 cases reported on Nov. 19, 2020.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 40s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from Eddy County.
  • A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,983.

As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 369,113 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 1287 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 38 new cases in Chaves County
  • 58 new cases in Cibola County
  • 11 new cases in Colfax County
  • 64 new cases in Curry County
  • 3 new cases in De Baca County
  • 711 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 97 new cases in Eddy County
  • 71 new cases in Grant County
  • 20 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 18 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 154 new cases in Lea County
  • 23 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 70 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 20 new cases in Luna County
  • 202 new cases in McKinley County
  • 8 new cases in Mora County
  • 67 new cases in Otero County
  • 8 new cases in Quay County
  • 118 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 57 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 296 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 243 new cases in San Juan County
  • 42 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 393 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 6 new cases in Sierra County
  • 24 new cases in Socorro County
  • 38 new cases in Taos County
  • 19 new cases in Torrance County
  • 5 new cases in Union County
  • 70 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility
  • 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Friday, there are 539 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 315,606 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.

The NMDOH also renewed COVID-19 public health orders Friday, including a requirement to wear masks in public spaces and vaccination requirements for some workers.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico breaks its record for most COVID-19 cases in a day
New Mexico breaks its record for most COVID-19 cases in a day
Lawsuit filed against CYFD accuses former juvenile corrections officer of sexual abuse
Lawsuit filed against CYFD accuses former juvenile corrections officer of sexual abuse
New Mexico extends indoor mask mandate through Feb. 4 amid omicron wave
New Mexico extends indoor mask mandate through Feb. 4 amid omicron wave
Albuquerque woman says car was hit by bullet on I-40
Albuquerque woman says car was hit by bullet on I-40
Couple returns to Albuquerque, thieves steal U-Haul full of their belongings
Couple returns to Albuquerque, thieves steal U-Haul full of their belongings