New Mexico breaks its record for most COVID-19 cases in a day

The latest cases include:

1287 new cases in Bernalillo County

38 new cases in Chaves County

58 new cases in Cibola County

11 new cases in Colfax County

64 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

711 new cases in Doña Ana County

97 new cases in Eddy County

71 new cases in Grant County

20 new cases in Guadalupe County

18 new cases in Hidalgo County

154 new cases in Lea County

23 new cases in Lincoln County

70 new cases in Los Alamos County

20 new cases in Luna County

202 new cases in McKinley County

8 new cases in Mora County

67 new cases in Otero County

8 new cases in Quay County

118 new cases in Rio Arriba County

57 new cases in Roosevelt County

296 new cases in Sandoval County

243 new cases in San Juan County

42 new cases in San Miguel County

393 new cases in Santa Fe County

6 new cases in Sierra County

24 new cases in Socorro County

38 new cases in Taos County

19 new cases in Torrance County

5 new cases in Union County

70 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

As of Friday, there are 539 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 315,606 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.

The NMDOH also renewed COVID-19 public health orders Friday, including a requirement to wear masks in public spaces and vaccination requirements for some workers.