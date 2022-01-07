New Mexico breaks its record for most COVID-19 cases in a day

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 07, 2022 06:44 PM
Created: January 07, 2022 03:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Friday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 14 additional COVID-19-related deaths and a single-day record of 4,246 COVID-19 cases. The previous daily record was 3,675 cases reported on Nov. 19, 2020.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,983.
As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 369,113 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
As of Friday, there are 539 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 315,606 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
The NMDOH also renewed COVID-19 public health orders Friday, including a requirement to wear masks in public spaces and vaccination requirements for some workers.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company