New Mexico Brujos to co-host Pride tournament

"We'd like to see International Gay Rugby, IGR, recognize what we did this year and help us grow it next year and for years to come,” Montoya said.

The Brujos want to show all New Mexicans that they have a camaraderie waiting on them.

"If you do have a problem with what we're doing and what we're trying to build, I mean, you're more than welcome to come play with us and we can settle it on the field,” Montoya said.

The tournament will take place Saturday, Oct. 5.