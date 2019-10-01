New Mexico Brujos to co-host Pride tournament
Tessa Mentus
October 01, 2019 10:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The New Mexico Brujos Rugby Football Club will co-host a tournament this weekend to support the LGBTQ community and celebrate the anniversary of International Gay Rugby (IGR).
"We are New Mexico's inclusive rugby team,” said Adrian Montoya, with the New Mexico Brujos. “Doesn't matter your race, color sexual orientation, religion, anything—we welcome you to come play rugby.”
The tournament will be the first ever southwest Pride in Rugby Fiesta. Four teams will compete at Phil Chacon Park, but winning is not the only goal.
"We'd like to see International Gay Rugby, IGR, recognize what we did this year and help us grow it next year and for years to come,” Montoya said.
The Brujos want to show all New Mexicans that they have a camaraderie waiting on them.
"If you do have a problem with what we're doing and what we're trying to build, I mean, you're more than welcome to come play with us and we can settle it on the field,” Montoya said.
The tournament will take place Saturday, Oct. 5.
