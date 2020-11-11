New Mexico business owners anxious about potential new COVID restrictions

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – With COVID-19 cases reaching new all-time highs, many business owners are worried about what will happen to them. New Mexico businesses are anxiously awaiting the governor’s next COVID update to see if she’ll announce new restrictions.
“We all realize that there are certain things that are out of all of our control. And, you know, we want to do what's right not just for the state, but you know the health of people. Our people, the people that come in here, people that don't even come in here. I mean, that's the thing with COVID— is it impacts so many people,” said Barbie Gonzalez, with Marble Brewery.
The holidays are typically a busy time for places like breweries because more people are visiting from out of town and picking up packaged brews. Restaurants also tend to see an uptick.
“It is a busy time and people do make choices to go out and be with their families during the holidays,” said Carol Wight, CEO of the New Mexico Restaurants Association.
The same goes for salons.
“We anticipating it being a little quieter. However, I think, you know, everyone still wants to look and feel good, even though they're at home because it lifts our spirits,” said Juliann Upton, owner of Mesh Hair Studio.
“We're just doing everything we can to be as safe as possible for the team and for our guests,” she added.
Businesses like gyms typically see the opposite effect with less business during the holidays.
“We hope January's can be good for us because all gym, all fitness industries are kind of waiting for January, February, March to kind of make our money and that's where we make most of our money for the entire year,” said Reece Killebrew, with Republiq360.
So what can people do to help these businesses? Business owners said to keep following the public health orders and support local.
“Gyms kind of get a bad rap for being dirty or being super strict superspreaders, but I think the new norm is we're crazy clean,” Killebrew said. “I think members are very respectful of other people's space other people's boundaries.”
“Just be patient and be kind with our employees,you know, when they come through here because we are following all COVID safe practices” Gonzalez said.
“The support that we've had from our clientele of guests has been over the top, so we're grateful for that,” Upton added.
And most importantly, businesses are asking people to stay positive.
“You know we have hope,” Wight said.
