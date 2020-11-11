New Mexico business owners anxious about potential new COVID restrictions

The same goes for salons.

“We anticipating it being a little quieter. However, I think, you know, everyone still wants to look and feel good, even though they're at home because it lifts our spirits,” said Juliann Upton, owner of Mesh Hair Studio.

“We're just doing everything we can to be as safe as possible for the team and for our guests,” she added.

Businesses like gyms typically see the opposite effect with less business during the holidays.

“We hope January's can be good for us because all gym, all fitness industries are kind of waiting for January, February, March to kind of make our money and that's where we make most of our money for the entire year,” said Reece Killebrew, with Republiq360.

So what can people do to help these businesses? Business owners said to keep following the public health orders and support local.

“Gyms kind of get a bad rap for being dirty or being super strict superspreaders, but I think the new norm is we're crazy clean,” Killebrew said. “I think members are very respectful of other people's space other people's boundaries.”

“Just be patient and be kind with our employees,you know, when they come through here because we are following all COVID safe practices” Gonzalez said.

“The support that we've had from our clientele of guests has been over the top, so we're grateful for that,” Upton added.

And most importantly, businesses are asking people to stay positive.

“You know we have hope,” Wight said.



