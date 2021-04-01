New Mexico camp pauses plan to house migrant children | KOB 4

New Mexico camp pauses plan to house migrant children

New Mexico camp pauses plan to house migrant children

The Associated Press
Created: April 01, 2021 12:49 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Glorieta Camps, a private Christian camp in northern New Mexico, won’t be sheltering immigrant children for the foreseeable future.

A spokesman for the camp’s parent company says the federal government is putting a pause on contract negotiations to house up to 2,400 migrants.

The camp had been looking for volunteers and staff to help host children from the U.S.-Mexico border as federal holding facilities become more crowded.

The crowding is part of the latest uptick in unauthorized border crossings in which thousands of children and families have been arriving at the border.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Recreational marijuana bill clears legislature, heads to governor’s desk
Recreational marijuana bill clears legislature, heads to governor’s desk
New CDC real-world study backs efficacy of Moderna, Pfizer vaccines
New CDC real-world study backs efficacy of Moderna, Pfizer vaccines
18-year-old makes first court appearance after arrest in teen's murder
18-year-old makes first court appearance after arrest in teen's murder
Police: Gunman knew victims in California mass shooting
Investigators survey the scene at an office building after a shooting in Orange, Calif., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The shooting killed several people, including a child, and injured another person before police shot the suspect, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 277 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 277 additional COVID-19 cases