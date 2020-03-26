New Mexico cannabis company exporting to Israel | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico cannabis company exporting to Israel

New Mexico cannabis company exporting to Israel

The Associated Press
Created: March 26, 2020 07:43 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico medical marijuana company has begun exporting cannabis-based medicine to Israel.

Ultra Health spokeswoman Marissa Novel said recently the company started exporting earlier this month through a partnership with Israeli pharmaceutical group Panaxai.

Advertisement

The medicine was created using hemp grown in Bernalillo County.

Ultra Health is believed to be one of the first U.S. companies to export medical marijuana to Israel.

Ultra Health CEO and president Duke Rodriguez says New Mexico officials played a crucial role in getting the export effort started.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

13 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 112
13 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 112
New Mexico health officials announce first COVID-19 death
New Mexico health officials announce first COVID-19 death
Lawmakers agree on $2 trillion stimulus package
Lawmakers agree on $2 trillion stimulus package
Albuquerque coffee shop takes steps to make customers feel safe during COVID-19 outbreak
Albuquerque coffee shop takes steps to make customers feel safe during COVID-19 outbreak
Albuquerque tattoo artists donate personal protective equipment to health care workers
Albuquerque tattoo artists donate personal protective equipment to health care workers
Advertisement


Mayor Tim Keller discusses the city's coronavirus efforts
Mayor Tim Keller discusses the city's coronavirus efforts
Senate passes $2.2T coronavirus aid plan, House votes Friday
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. gives a thumbs up as he arrives on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
No protocol for COVID-19 test result turnaround time, governor said labs are working around the clock
No protocol for COVID-19 test result turnaround time, governor said labs are working around the clock
Albuquerque coffee shop takes steps to make customers feel safe during COVID-19 outbreak
Albuquerque coffee shop takes steps to make customers feel safe during COVID-19 outbreak
New Mexico cannabis company exporting to Israel
New Mexico cannabis company exporting to Israel