New Mexico cannabis regulators discuss rules for marketing, packaging

“The city would request that the rule be made explicitly clear that local jurisdictions can adopt more stringent advertising and marketing restrictions that fit the needs of local communities," he said.

While Varela believes the rules don’t go far enough, others believe other aspects of the rules go too far.

“Sure, these rules may have good intentions but they are deliberately hampering a new industry's potential before it’s begun,” said Duke Rodriguez of Ultra Health.

Many producers and entrepreneurs are still going through the process of getting licensed and prepared to operate by April 1, 2022. Some are concerned the product won’t be ready by then.

“The single biggest mistake we can make today is to continue denying the shortage that is coming in 92 days,” said Rodriguez.