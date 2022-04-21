New Mexico cannabis sales surpass $2.2M on 4/20

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 21, 2022 04:23 PM
Created: April 21, 2022 04:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — According to the state's Cannabis Control Division, New Mexico saw double the usual daily cannabis sales on 4/20.
“Legal cannabis sales have brought 4/20 out of the shadows and into the mainstream of our state’s economy,” said Kristen Thomson, Cannabis Control Division director. “New Mexicans celebrated responsibly yesterday and came out in strong numbers to celebrate and enjoy high-quality New Mexico products.”
On 4/20, cannabis retailers sold $2.2 million in cannabis products statewide, which is nearly double a typical Wednesday and only slightly less than the $2.7 million from April 1, the first day of recreational sales.
Since then, a total of $25 million has been generated in sales.
Wednesday, April 20
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company