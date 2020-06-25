New Mexico cases near 11,000 as vets call for posts to open | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico cases near 11,000 as vets call for posts to open

New Mexico cases near 11,000 as vets call for posts to open

The Associated Press
Updated: June 25, 2020 06:29 AM
Created: June 25, 2020 06:27 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The statewide total of COVID-19 infections in New Mexico is approaching 11,000 as health officials are reporting an additional 156 positive tests.

The numbers released Wednesday also show the death toll now stands at 480, including four new deaths related to the coronavirus.

Advertisement

The latest cases come as the state eases into the reopening of some segments of the economy, including breweries, restaurants, gyms and salons at limited capacities.

However, members of the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and other organizations have been asking Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to consider allowing veterans' posts to open.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Range Cafe to close one of its Albuquerque locations
Range Cafe to close one of its Albuquerque locations
Police investigate two homicides that occurred within 24 hours
Police investigate two homicides that occurred within 24 hours
New Mexico releases plan for reopening public schools
New Mexico releases plan for reopening public schools
Law enforcement agencies scramble to find funds for police body cameras
Law enforcement agencies scramble to find funds for police body cameras
Reopening plan for NM public schools released prematurely
Reopening plan for NM public schools released prematurely
Advertisement


AFR said they've received hundreds of firework-related calls ahead of 4th of July
AFR said they've received hundreds of firework-related calls ahead of 4th of July
Law enforcement agencies scramble to find funds for police body cameras
Law enforcement agencies scramble to find funds for police body cameras
Solar leads options for replacing New Mexico power plant
Solar leads options for replacing New Mexico power plant
New Mexico cases near 11,000 as vets call for posts to open
New Mexico cases near 11,000 as vets call for posts to open
DA Torrez said Supreme Court needs to act fast on pre-trial detention reforms
DA Torrez said Supreme Court needs to act fast on pre-trial detention reforms