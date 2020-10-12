New Mexico celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day

The legislation was sponsored by Rep. Derrick Lente, D-Sandia Pueblo, and Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe. It was signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The holiday is celebrated every year on the second Monday of October.

Gov. Lujan Grisham issued the following statement:

“Indigenous Peoples' Day is an important opportunity to honor the culture and traditions of New Mexico’s first citizens, our tribal brothers and sisters who make up such an important part of our state’s beautiful multicultural identity. Tribal nations and their peoples have made incredible and unique contributions to not only our state but this country we all love. This year, the tribal nations of New Mexico have suffered and persevered amid the pandemic and economic crisis, showing incredible resilience and strength in the face of challenging circumstances, demonstrating that we are all stronger when we look out for each other together. The state of New Mexico has not hesitated – and will never hesitate – to help protect and provide for the sovereign nations within our borders. On this Indigenous Peoples' Day I join all New Mexicans in celebrating the indigenous nations and peoples of New Mexico and around the country and world, in lifting up the diverse traditions, cultures, languages and heritage and in committing to support the health, well-being and prosperity of indigenous people, today and every day.”

Indian Affairs Department Secretary Lynn Trujillo, a member of Sandia Pueblo, issued the following statement:

“Today we celebrate the enduring history of indigenous people in our state. As New Mexico's first citizens, indigenous people have contributed to a diverse cultural tapestry. Our legacy of strength and resilience stands as a testament to the rich and enduring culture of our ancestors. It is these teachings that will ensure that our future-ancestors, our young people, will continue to thrive and preserve our traditions well into the future."

HOLIDAY CLOSURES

ALBUQUERQUE, RIO RANCHO PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Open.

CITY, COUNTY: Open.

STATE, FEDERAL OFFICES: Closed.

CONGRESSIONAL OFFICES: Closed.

FEDERAL, STATE DISTRICT, METRO COURTS: Closed.

POSTAL SERVICE: No mail delivery. Post offices closed.

DEPARTMENT OF WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS: Closed.

ALBUQUERQUE ANIMAL WELFARE: Eastside and Westside shelters closed, except intake desk and reclaims, which will be open. Credit cards not accepted for reclaims. Lucky Paws adoption center located in Coronado Center near Kohl’s open during regular business hours, 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

GARBAGE: Regular pickup. Convenience centers open 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

ABQ RIDE: Regular weekday schedule.

RAIL RUNNER EXPRESS: Regular weekday schedule.

NEW MEXICO VETERANS’ MEMORIAL: Open.

CITY LIBRARIES AND CITY AND COUNTY COMMUNITY CENTERS: Open.

ALBUQUERQUE BIOLOGICAL PARK: Rio Grande Zoo, Albuquerque Aquarium and Rio Grande Botanic Garden: Open.

ALBUQUERQUE MUSEUM: Closed.

ANDERSON-ABRUZZO ALBUQUERQUE INTERNATIONAL BALLOON MUSEUM: Closed.

EXPLORA: Open.

INDIAN PUEBLO CULTURAL CENTER: Open.

NATIONAL HISPANIC CULTURAL CENTER: Closed.

NATIONAL MUSEUM OF NUCLEAR SCIENCE AND HISTORY: Open.

NEW MEXICO MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY AND SCIENCE: Open.

PETROGLYPH NATIONAL MONUMENT: Open.

RIO GRANDE NATURE CENTER: Open.