New Mexico chefs create sculptures made of chocolate for unique fundraiser

Casey Torres
Created: March 05, 2021 01:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 2021 virtual Chocolate Fantasy fundraiser is happening Saturday, March 6.
"It's a chocolate competition for chocolatiers from around the state to compete with sculptures that they create 100% out of chocolate," said Abigal Eaton, the executive director of the New Mexico Museum of Natural History Foundation. "They are magnificent. Each chocolate sculpture reflects our theme. Each year we've had a different theme."
This year's theme is steampunk. All the money raised from the event goes toward the foundation.
