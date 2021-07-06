New Mexico city pilots bike-to-school initiative

The Associated Press
Created: July 06, 2021 07:16 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A city in New Mexico is tapping into federal grant money and other funding to pilot an initiative aimed at getting more children to ride their bicycles and walk to school.
Students at Nina Otero Community School and El Camino Real Academy in Santa Fe are among those receiving bike safety lessons this summer as part of the citywide effort.
A $300,000 grant and matching money from the Santa Fe Metropolitan Planning Organization will pay for staffing and a consultant.
The consultant will help build staff and volunteer groups to keep bike safety a top priority. Las Cruces also has a Safe Routes to School program.
