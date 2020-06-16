New Mexico Civil Guard distances themselves from alleged shooter

The man said a member of the militia called police before the shooting happened but no one responded.

Mayor Tim Keller said the Albuquerque Police Department's response is under investigation.

"I do know our deputy chief is looking into those call logs at this time," Keller said.

Police said they are investigating whether the alleged shooter, Steven Baca, is connected to the New Mexico Civil Guard.

The militia said he is not part of their group. However, they did try to protect him as tensions mounted.

"They secured the perimeter to help them keep the integrity of the investigation that was going to happen so that no evidence would be destroyed and because the mob was angry and yelling murderer and moving in. And so we needed to keep them back from the suspect in a possible homicide investigation."

Keller said APD does not work with militias, but the New Mexico Civil Guard said some officers thanked them for being at the protest despite being detained for several hours after the shooting.

They were eventually released.

