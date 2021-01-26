New Mexico Civil Rights Act passes first House committee

"We will begin to make the New Mexico Constitution more of a living document. Something that has greater meaning to the people of our state and will also hold public officials and public employees who commit misconduct—hold them accountable," Speaker Egolf said.

The sister of Elisha Lucero, who was shot more than 20 times by Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies spoke in support of the bill Monday.

"Qualified immunity is really a shield when it comes to misconduct, and it gives police officers a get-out-of-court free card, which is completely not right," she said.

Opponents of the bill worry state and local governments won't be able to afford the costs of lawsuits filed under the act, and said money would be better spent on police training to prevent misconduct in the first place.

Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh, a former law enforcement officer, told lawmakers why he opposes the bill.

"I tell you, when you're on the street as I have been and you've got to make decisions in a split second, you do not have the luxury of 2020 hindsight. The concept of qualified immunity is that the officers involved are acting in good faith and if it doesn't turn out right, why punish those for striving to do the right thing," he said.

HB 4 now heads to its second committee in the House.

