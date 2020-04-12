New Mexico college students build COVIDBox for healthcare workers | KOB 4
New Mexico college students build COVIDBox for healthcare workers

Patrick Hayes
Created: April 12, 2020 05:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Physics students at New Mexico State University are raising money to build a prototype COVIDBox to help keep health care workers safe. The box is made out of acrylic that can be assembled and placed over a patient. 

“It has two arm holes so doctors or nurse can manipulate the patient,” said Joel Cannon, president of the Society of Physics Students at NMSU. 

The box aims to be another line of defense for health care workers treating patients with COVID-19 or coronavirus-related symptoms.

"They need to be washable and cleanable and mainly they just need to be sanitary so we need to be careful about what materials we use because they need to be approved by the hospitals,” said Cannon. 

Organizers have set up a GoFundeMe to help with fundraising. 

“Our main issue is purchasing,” he said.

Cannon told KOB 4 the boxes will go to hospitals around the state including Albuquerque and Las Cruces.

“There’s no one doing it here,” he said. 

“We don’t want the doctors and nurses of New Mexico to be left behind so we need to step up to the plate and help these doctors and nurses and medical car workers because they’re the ones helping us,” he added. 

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.


