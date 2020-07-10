New Mexico college to award ‘George Floyd’ scholarship | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico college to award ‘George Floyd’ scholarship

New Mexico college to award ‘George Floyd’ scholarship Photo: File, AP Photo/Steve Helber

The Associated Press
Updated: July 10, 2020 09:49 AM
Created: July 10, 2020 06:21 AM

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — A foundation for a New Mexico college has announced it has created a scholarship in George Floyd’s name for Black students.

The New Mexico Highlands University Foundation said Thursday it developed the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship to benefit African American students, thanks to a generous donor.

Advertisement

Highlands vice president of student and donor engagement Theresa Law says the new scholarship will benefit Black Highlands University students who are leaders on campus or are working on diversity, equality, and injustice.

New Mexico Highlands University is located in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

Floyd, who was Black, died May 25, 2020, after a white Minnesota police officer pressed a knee to his neck. The death was caught on video and sparked nationwide Black Lives Matter protests and demands for police reforms.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Amended health order adds restrictions on breweries, restaurants, state parks
Amended health order adds restrictions on breweries, restaurants, state parks
As COVID-19 cases rise in NM, governor asks protesters to exercise their rights online
As COVID-19 cases rise in NM, governor asks protesters to exercise their rights online
Restaurants, breweries face reality of re-closing indoor seating
Restaurants, breweries face reality of re-closing indoor seating
Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle in Albuquerque
Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle in Albuquerque
Questions remain over who should clean up apparent medical waste found at ABQ apartment complex
Questions remain over who should clean up apparent medical waste found at ABQ apartment complex
Advertisement


As COVID-19 cases rise in NM, governor asks protesters to exercise their rights online
As COVID-19 cases rise in NM, governor asks protesters to exercise their rights online
Navajo Nation reports 61 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Navajo Nation reports 61 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Albuquerque educators express concern about returning to school during pandemic
Albuquerque educators express concern about returning to school during pandemic
New Mexico college to award ‘George Floyd’ scholarship
New Mexico college to award ‘George Floyd’ scholarship
Amended health order adds restrictions on breweries, restaurants, state parks
Amended health order adds restrictions on breweries, restaurants, state parks