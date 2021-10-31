New Mexico Comic and Film Expo returns to Albuquerque

The event's owner – Matthew Trujillo – said the event's first year in 2019 was a huge success, but then the pandemic hit, postponing the second year until now. It's a smaller version than the 2019 event, but they're still expecting about 5-7,000 thousand people over all three days.

“We started off with a huge bang and then we had all of this momentum and then COVID hit and just shut us down and I was hoping we could still do something in 2020 but it just was not going to happen, so we lost a lot of momentum but we actually surprisingly quite a few people still came out for this weekend so I was very excited for that,” said Trujillo.

Vendors said they are also happy to be back at Comic Expo this year including artists from right here in New Mexico.

"It's so cool to be back amongst all the artists and the fans and the cosplayers people dressing up as their favorite characters, it's been really cool to come back to see the way it was before,” said Jon Sanchez, artist.

Jon Sanchez and Jeremy Montoya – from Albuquerque – also had a booth at the event's first year in 2019.

"It's good to kind of put one toe in the water a little bit and get back to the way things were and will say it was overwhelming, it was heartwarming to see everyone again. Well at least their eyes,” said Jeremy Montoya.



