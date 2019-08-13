New Mexico Comic Expo to host major celebrities

“That way he won't think twice about it when he decides, 'hey we're going to film a movie, it's in New Mexico, do you want to go do it?' Hopefully, they'll be like 'Yeah, I've been there. It's great.' and hopefully yeah they'll go back,” Trujillo said.

New Mexico Comic Expo begins Friday at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

If things go well, Trujillo said he's already looking at what he can do differently next year to keep local fans coming back.

“This is where I'm from,” he said. “I just want to make the best show I can make for New Mexico.”

