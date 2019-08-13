New Mexico Comic Expo to host major celebrities | KOB 4
New Mexico Comic Expo to host major celebrities

Patrick Hayes
August 13, 2019 10:42 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque business owner is trying to change the perception some may have of the state by hosting the New Mexico Comic Expo.

Mathew Trujillo said his event will bring in major actors including Jason Mamoa and Elijah Wood.

“You know, we're always told as New Mexicans that tend to have a chip on our shoulder – you can't have nice things, you can't do this, you can't do that. I'm dead set on showing people that's not true,” said Matthew Trujillo.

With Netflix and NBCUniversal setting up shop Albuquerque, Trujillo believes now is the best time to show actors what New Mexico has to offer.

“That way he won't think twice about it when he decides, 'hey we're going to film a movie, it's in New Mexico, do you want to go do it?' Hopefully, they'll be like 'Yeah, I've been there. It's great.' and hopefully yeah they'll go back,” Trujillo said.

New Mexico Comic Expo begins Friday at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

If things go well, Trujillo said he's already looking at what he can do differently next year to keep local fans coming back.

“This is where I'm from,” he said. “I just want to make the best show I can make for New Mexico.”

Click here for more about the New Mexico Comic Expo

Credits

Patrick Hayes


Created: August 13, 2019 10:42 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

