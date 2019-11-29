New Mexico communities get funding for water projects | KOB 4
New Mexico communities get funding for water projects

The Associated Press
Created: November 29, 2019 11:39 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Nearly $34 million in federal funding is being funneled to New Mexico to help make improvements to water and wastewater systems.
    
The U.S. Agriculture Department says in all, $635 million is being invested in 122 projects across the country. Those include projects at Laguna Pueblo and the cities of Lordsburg and Truth or Consequences.
    
A loan and grant financing package worth more than $19 million has been awarded to Laguna Pueblo to rehabilitate existing sewer lines. The money also will be used to enlarge a sewage lagoon.
    
Lordsburg will use nearly $5 million to complete a massive rehabilitation project of the city’s water system. That includes the installation of a backup power generator and replacement of old water lines.
    
In Truth or Consequences, more than $9.4 million is going toward system upgrades.

(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

