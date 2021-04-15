New Mexico company behind state's powerful vaccine registration website

New Mexico was first in the country to have a state-run vaccine registration website.

The website isn't just for people who want to sign up.

Providers can also create a schedule, and inform the state how many vaccines it has available.

Then the Department of Health looks at where the vaccines are available, and sends out notifications to people who can sign up for an appointment.

"In other states, there's not a coordinated effort like this," Chris said.

Instead of getting an alert on a phone, many people in other states have to search for their own appointments.

"Early on, connecting people to providers that had vaccine was the key to our success," Chris said.

The system is also equipped with an "expiring vaccine" tab, so the state can make sure doses do not go to waste.

A spokesperson for the state said Real Time Solutions has been integral to the New Mexico's vaccination success.

"What this shows also is that New Mexicans, New Mexico companies can rise to the occasion," Steve said.

Real Time Solutions isn't just responsible for the state's vaccination sign-up website. It's also responsible for the state's website that tracks testing, positivity rates and case counts.

