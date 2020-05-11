New Mexico concert season on hold amid COVID-19 pandemic

Danielle Todesco
Updated: May 11, 2020 10:37 PM
Created: May 11, 2020 01:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— 2020 was slated to be one of the biggest concert years ever in New Mexico, but COVID-19 is throwing a wrench into those plans.
"Oh, the lineup was incredible," said Jackie James from 100.3 The Peak. "You had Maroon 5, you had the Backstreet Boys coming. People were planning their outfits already."
Country music was slated to have a huge year in New Mexico. Tim McGraw is currently scheduled for August, Lady Antebellum moved their concert to October, and Brad Paisley canceled.
Sugarland and Kenny Chesney, which were scheduled for June and July, have not announced their future intentions yet.
Live Nation has discussed concerts with no live audience, drive-in concerts and moving to smaller venues, according to Tony Manero from 100.3 The Peak.
No plans have solidified yet. Publicly, Live Nation said they plan to be back to full scale concert sales by the third and fourth quarters of 2021.
Jacki and Tony don't believe New Mexico will host any major in-person concerts for the remainder of 2020. But they are hopeful for the future.
"Our hope is for 2021 to be the most insane concert season that this state has ever seen," Jacki said.
Until then, the big question is whether people will get their money back for the concert that was either canceled for modified.
"That's going to be a whole other layer to this is how are people going to get money back, will people get money back," Jacki said.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company