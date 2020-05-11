New Mexico concert season on hold amid COVID-19 pandemic

Live Nation has discussed concerts with no live audience, drive-in concerts and moving to smaller venues, according to Tony Manero from 100.3 The Peak.

No plans have solidified yet. Publicly, Live Nation said they plan to be back to full scale concert sales by the third and fourth quarters of 2021.

Jacki and Tony don't believe New Mexico will host any major in-person concerts for the remainder of 2020. But they are hopeful for the future.

"Our hope is for 2021 to be the most insane concert season that this state has ever seen," Jacki said.



Until then, the big question is whether people will get their money back for the concert that was either canceled for modified.

"That's going to be a whole other layer to this is how are people going to get money back, will people get money back," Jacki said.