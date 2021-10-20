New Mexico considers retirement 'double dipping' for police | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico considers retirement 'double dipping' for police

New Mexico considers retirement 'double dipping' for police

AP
Created: October 20, 2021 10:23 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Legislators are drafting a plan to ease restrictions against retired police officers coming back to work in an effort to add more officers across New Mexico in the midst of a labor shortage.

At a legislative hearing Tuesday, retired police officer and state Rep. Bill Rehm of Albuquerque outlined a proposal for changes to reemployment provisions for retired police to incentivize a return to work. He said officers might continue to draw on pension benefits or wait for a bigger payout later.

New Mexico's governor wants to deploy 1,000 more police officers amid public frustration with crime.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

State Police issues Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 38-year-old man
State Police issues Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 38-year-old man
Good Samaritan returns woman’s stolen crystal
Good Samaritan returns woman’s stolen crystal
APD shares road rage prevention tips
APD shares road rage prevention tips
BCSO releases video of group firing guns from downtown parking garage
BCSO releases video of group firing guns from downtown parking garage
Watch: KOB 4 hosts Albuquerque mayoral debate
Watch: KOB 4 hosts Albuquerque mayoral debate