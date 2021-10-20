New Mexico considers retirement 'double dipping' for police

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Legislators are drafting a plan to ease restrictions against retired police officers coming back to work in an effort to add more officers across New Mexico in the midst of a labor shortage.

At a legislative hearing Tuesday, retired police officer and state Rep. Bill Rehm of Albuquerque outlined a proposal for changes to reemployment provisions for retired police to incentivize a return to work. He said officers might continue to draw on pension benefits or wait for a bigger payout later.