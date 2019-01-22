New Mexico contemplates border-wall ban on state trust land

Associated Press

January 22, 2019 09:30 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico state lawmaker is proposing a prohibition on the use of state land to extend the wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.



The bill from Democratic state Rep. Angelica Rubio of Las Cruces was introduced Monday at the Legislature and referred to committee for discussion and debate.



It would declare a state emergency and prohibit the use of state land or any state resources in the construction or replacement of barriers on the border with Mexico.



New Mexico's former state land commissioner accused the federal government last year of accessing state trust land without authorization and without properly compensating the state.



Current State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard could not be reached immediately for comment.