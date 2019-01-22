New Mexico contemplates border-wall ban on state trust land | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > Good Day New Mexico
Advertisement

New Mexico contemplates border-wall ban on state trust land

Associated Press
January 22, 2019 09:30 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico state lawmaker is proposing a prohibition on the use of state land to extend the wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.
    
The bill from Democratic state Rep. Angelica Rubio of Las Cruces was introduced Monday at the Legislature and referred to committee for discussion and debate.
    
It would declare a state emergency and prohibit the use of state land or any state resources in the construction or replacement of barriers on the border with Mexico.
    
New Mexico's former state land commissioner accused the federal government last year of accessing state trust land without authorization and without properly compensating the state.
    
Current State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard could not be reached immediately for comment.

Advertisement

Track this bill during the legislative session

Credits

Associated Press


Created: January 22, 2019 09:30 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Federal employees could face fines, prison time for accepting donations
Federal employees could face fines, prison time for accepting donations
Hotel officials want more resources to combat thieves
Hotel officials want more resources to combat thieves
Albuquerque family's home ransacked
Albuquerque family's home ransacked
Proposed village would house homeless and get them back on their feet
Proposed village would house homeless and get them back on their feet
Second victim of Taos avalanche dies
Second victim of Taos avalanche dies
Advertisement




Street racing becoming a recurring problem for one Albuquerque neighborhood
Street racing becoming a recurring problem for one Albuquerque neighborhood
Albuquerque family's home ransacked
Albuquerque family's home ransacked
Albuquerque hosts fair to support school choice in NM
Albuquerque hosts fair to support school choice in NM
New Mexico contemplates border-wall ban on state trust land
New Mexico contemplates border-wall ban on state trust land
Hotel officials want more resources to combat thieves
Hotel officials want more resources to combat thieves