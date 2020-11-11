New Mexico continues to welcome film industry during pandemic

Colton Shone
Updated: November 11, 2020 05:20 PM
Created: November 11, 2020 02:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The movie industry is beginning to film more in Albuquerque.
The industry was shut down during the early months of the pandemic.
A film crew was spotted near Old Town Wednesday.
A spokesperson for New Mexico's Film Office said four projects is scheduled for shooting in November:
Other productions have been shooting in New Mexico since September. They all are required to meet COVID-safe guidelines.
Restrictions include indoor occupancy maximums, mandatory face coverings, daily disinfection and symptom screening.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company