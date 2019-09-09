New Mexico Corrections tried to keep damning report secret | KOB 4
New Mexico Corrections tried to keep damning report secret

Associated Press
September 09, 2019 08:13 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico Department of Corrections has spent the last six months fighting the release of a 2014 report faulting the agency for not monitoring its inmate medical care contract.
    
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the document is part of a whistleblower lawsuit filed by the department's former behavioral health bureau chief and details an investigation about the lack of audits on the medical care of inmates in New Mexico's prison system.
    
State District Judge Raymond Ortiz says Corrections Department officials "willful" tried to conceal evidence in the case.
    
The report also says former behavioral health bureau chief Bianca McDermott face retaliation for reporting the failures.
    
Corrections Department spokesman Eric Harrison says the strategy regarding the case was made by the prior administration.

