New Mexico counties, rural residents fight transmission line

The Associated Press
Created: February 23, 2020 04:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Two New Mexico counties and rural residents are standing up against a proposed transmission line that would connect the potential for more wind farms in New Mexico with markets in other western states. 

Commissioners in Valencia and Socorro counties have voted to oppose the Western Spirit Transmission Line. Critics fear the project's huge towers and miles of high-voltage lines will spoil their rural quality of life by obstructing pristine vistas, impacting wildlife and undermining tourism-related income and property values.

Western Spirit has the federal and state permits it needs, but developers must still negotiate right-of-way agreements with landowners in the two counties.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

