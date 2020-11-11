New Mexico county advances plan for 200 deputy body-cameras | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: November 11, 2020 08:56 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — County officials in New Mexico have approved an agreement with a software company to procure body-worn cameras and vehicle recording units for about 200 sheriff's deputies.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that that the Bernalillo County Commission on Tuesday granted County Manager Julie Morgas Baca the authority to execute the $3.1 million five-year deal with Utility Associates Inc.

The first order for the body-worn cameras could be placed within a week.

Deputy County Manager Lisa Sedillo-White said the county could see the contract as early as Friday.

Some county commissioners had previously asked for the equipment. The cameras are required under a state law passed in June.


