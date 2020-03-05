New Mexico county awarded $4.6M grant for rail safety

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s most populous county has been awarded a $4.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration for rail infrastructure and safety improvements.

The funding for Bernalillo County was announced Wednesday by the state’s congressional delegation. They say it’s part of a larger effort to grow trade and create new jobs. The improvements are aimed at boosting connectivity to businesses that are near the Albuquerque airport.