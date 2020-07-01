New Mexico county moves to spend money on police cameras | KOB 4
New Mexico county moves to spend money on police cameras

New Mexico county moves to spend money on police cameras

The Associated Press
Created: July 01, 2020 01:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Commissioners in New Mexico's most populous county have taken another step toward outfitting the sheriff's department with body cameras.

The Bernalillo County Commission voted Tuesday to appropriate $1 million that had been approved last year through an administrative resolution.

The money can be used to purchase cameras, support services, subscriptions and infrastructure for the camera systems.

The move comes as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham considers signing a bill that would mandate cameras for nearly all state and local law enforcement officers.

Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales says if the legislation is signed, he'll ensure the technology is used to secure the constitutional rights and safety of all citizens.


