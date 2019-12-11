New Mexico county sees more lawsuits on inmate abuse claims | KOB 4
New Mexico county sees more lawsuits on inmate abuse claims

The Associated Press
Created: December 11, 2019 06:28 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico county involved in one of the largest prisoner civil rights settlements in U.S. history is facing more federal lawsuits over its treatment of inmates.

Attorney Matt Coyte recently filed two lawsuits on behalf of inmates who allege mistreatment and abuse at the Doña Ana County Detention Center in Las Cruces.

One lawsuit says Susan Hylton was placed in solitary confinement for 85 days after she sought to report sexual and physical abuse following a strip search.

Court documents say Antonio Reali, of Coarsegold, California, was refused proper medical care after he suffered a heart attack. 


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

