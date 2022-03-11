New Mexico COVID-19 update: 10 new deaths, 148 hospitalizations, 264 cases | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 10 new deaths, 148 hospitalizations, 264 cases

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 10 new deaths, 148 hospitalizations, 264 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 11, 2022 03:40 PM
Created: March 11, 2022 02:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Friday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 10 additional COVID-19-related deaths and 264 new COVID-19 cases. There are 148 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

The latest deaths include:

Ten recent deaths:

  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 100s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 90s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 7,050.

The latest cases* include:

  • 70 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Catron County
  • 3 new cases in Chaves County
  • 10 new cases in Cibola County
  • 4 new cases in Colfax County
  • 8 new cases in Curry County
  • 1 new case in De Baca County
  • 35 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Eddy County
  • 6 new cases in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 4 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 6 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 3 new cases in Luna County
  • 9 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 9 new cases in Otero County
  • 5 new cases in Quay County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 23 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 16 new cases in San Juan County
  • 8 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 18 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 4 new cases in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 7 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of total cases in each county or zip code, click here.

There are 484,942 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. New Mexico has reported 515,164 cases total.

*Note: COVID-19 case counts do not include the results of at-home tests.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 10 new deaths, 148 hospitalizations, 264 cases
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 10 new deaths, 148 hospitalizations, 264 cases
2 years of COVID-19: New Mexico health officials provide update on pandemic
2 years of COVID-19: New Mexico health officials provide update on pandemic
Aerospace company picks Albuquerque for major hydrogen manufacturing hub
Aerospace company picks Albuquerque for major hydrogen manufacturing hub
Man accused of murder claims self-defense
Man accused of murder claims self-defense
New NMPED COVID guidelines drop most requirements for masks, school testing programs
New NMPED COVID guidelines drop most requirements for masks, school testing programs