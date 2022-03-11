New Mexico COVID-19 update: 10 new deaths, 148 hospitalizations, 264 cases

The latest cases* include:

70 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

3 new cases in Chaves County

10 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

8 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

35 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

4 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

6 new cases in Los Alamos County

3 new cases in Luna County

9 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

9 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Quay County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

23 new cases in Sandoval County

16 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

18 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

4 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

7 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of total cases in each county or zip code, click here.

There are 484,942 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. New Mexico has reported 515,164 cases total.

*Note: COVID-19 case counts do not include the results of at-home tests.