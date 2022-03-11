New Mexico COVID-19 update: 10 new deaths, 148 hospitalizations, 264 cases

Ten recent deaths:
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 100s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 90s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 7,050.
The latest cases* include:
- 70 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Catron County
- 3 new cases in Chaves County
- 10 new cases in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Colfax County
- 8 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 35 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 1 new case in Eddy County
- 6 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 4 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Lincoln County
- 6 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 3 new cases in Luna County
- 9 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 9 new cases in Otero County
- 5 new cases in Quay County
- 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 23 new cases in Sandoval County
- 16 new cases in San Juan County
- 8 new cases in San Miguel County
- 18 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 4 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 7 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of total cases in each county or zip code, click here.
There are 484,942 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. New Mexico has reported 515,164 cases total.
*Note: COVID-19 case counts do not include the results of at-home tests.