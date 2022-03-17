New Mexico COVID-19 update: 12 new deaths, 107 hospitalizations, 215 cases | KOB 4

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 12 new deaths, 107 hospitalizations, 215 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Created: March 17, 2022 03:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 12 additional COVID-19-related deaths and 215 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

There are currently 107 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19.

The NMDOH has modified its daily reporting of COVID-19 data. Their data dashboard no longer includes a daily breakdown of new cases and deaths in each county.

Hospitalizations

  • 107 current hospitalizations The number of hospital beds currently occupied by individuals with COVID-19
  • 17 ventilated The number of hospitalized individuals with COVID-19 who are using machines to help them breathe. This includes people in the ER who have been put on a breathing machine while waiting for a hospital bed.

Deaths

  • 12 new deaths The total number of people who have died of COVID-19 that the state learned about yesterday.
  • 7,128 cumulative The total number of people who have died with COVID-19 in New Mexico since the beginning of the pandemic.

Cases

  • 215 new cases The total number of people with COVID-19 that the state learned about yesterday.
  • 516,026 cumulative This case count includes all COVID-19 cases reported to the state from the start of the pandemic through the latest update.

Tests

  • 8,904 new tests The number of COVID-19 tests from a laboratory or medical facility that confirms current COVID-19 infection. All test results received by the state yesterday are counted. Home-based test results are not included.

For more information, click here.


