New Mexico COVID-19 update: 13 new deaths, 114 hospitalizations, 197 cases | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 13 new deaths, 114 hospitalizations, 197 cases

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 13 new deaths, 114 hospitalizations, 197 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Created: March 16, 2022 02:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 13 additional COVID-19-related deaths and 197 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

There are currently 114 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19.

The NMDOH has modified its daily reporting of COVID-19 data. Their data dashboard no longer includes a daily breakdown of new cases and deaths in each county.

Hospitalizations

  • 114 current hospitalizations The number of hospital beds currently occupied by individuals with COVID-19
  • 17 ventilated The number of hospitalized individuals with COVID-19 who are using machines to help them breathe. This includes people in the ER who have been put on a breathing machine while waiting for a hospital bed.

Deaths

  • 13 new deaths The total number of people who have died of COVID-19 that the state learned about yesterday.
  • 7,116 cumulative The total number of people who have died with COVID-19 in New Mexico since the beginning of the pandemic.

Cases

  • 197 new cases The total number of people with COVID-19 that the state learned about yesterday.
  • 515,818 cumulative This case count includes all COVID-19 cases reported to the state from the start of the pandemic through the latest update.

Tests

  • 8,719 new tests The number of COVID-19 tests from a laboratory or medical facility that confirms current COVID-19 infection. All test results received by the state yesterday are counted. Home-based test results are not included.

For more information, click here.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

9 dead after head-on crash involving New Mexico university's golf teams
9 dead after head-on crash involving New Mexico university's golf teams
APD ID's victim, suspect in Foothills shooting spree
APD ID's victim, suspect in Foothills shooting spree
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 13 new deaths, 114 hospitalizations, 197 cases
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 13 new deaths, 114 hospitalizations, 197 cases
FAA agrees to one-year reprieve from rule for Albuquerque balloonists
FAA agrees to one-year reprieve from rule for Albuquerque balloonists
9 dead in crash involving U. of the Southwest golf teams
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck early Wednesday, March 16, 2022 half of a mile north of State Highway 115 on Farm-to-Market Road 1788 in Andrews County, Texas. A pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of the New Mexico state line on Tuesday evening and crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams, said Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)